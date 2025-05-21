Saints Top-Ranked Player Isn't Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave
The New Orleans Saints have more talent on the roster right now than they have probably gotten credit for.
New Orleans won just five games last year, but there is a real argument that it will be a lot better in 2025. Kellen Moore is leading the team as it's head coach now and the team seems to be in a significantly better place health-wise.
The Saints haven't gotten a lot of buzz throughout the offseason, but when they have, a lot of time it has been about different types for transactions. For example, there have been some wild rumors lately about the possibility of trading Chris Olave to the Pittsburgh Steelers. That's not going to happen, but it just goes to show the kind of noise around the team.
There's a lot of talent still here and some of it has become almost underrated at this point. Throughout the offseason, there's been a lot of chatter about guys like Olave or Alvin Kamara, but neither was ranked as the team's top player by Pro Football Focus. Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema had two-time Pro Bowler Demario Davis as the team's top-ranked player.
"New Orleans Saints," Sikkema said. "LB Demario Davis, C Erik McCoy, WR Chris Olave. Davis continues to defy age, as he has recorded a run-defense grade above 78.0 in six of the last seven seasons, including four seasons after turning 30. McCoy managed just 293 snaps in 2024 but earned a dominant 94.4 overall blocking grade during that span. Olave, though limited by injuries and concussions, remains one of the team’s most talented players moving forward."