Saints Trading Pro Bowler To Commanders 'Best Path Forward'?

A new trade proposal might surprise Saints fans

Colin Keane

Oct 15, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A Washington Commanders helmet on the bench against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Oct 15, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A Washington Commanders helmet on the bench against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Would it be wise for the New Orleans Saints to cut ties with their longest-tenured player?

As the Saints enter a new era under head coach Kellen Moore, roster turnover will be essential, but at what point do you avoid moving on from respected veterans who are integral to the locker room?

If New Orleans was going to draw the line somewhere, Cameron Jordan would be a good place to start. Selected at No. 24 overall in the 2011 NFL draft by New Orleans, Jordan has spent his entire career with the Saints, and he’s picked up no less than eight Pro Bowl nods along the way.

Despite all of that, a trade sending Jordan to a contender might be best for both Jordan and the Saints, as argued by USA Today’s Cory Woodroof.

“Jordan has been a career Saint, but his odds of winning a Super Bowl in New Orleans feel pretty slim at this point given where the franchise is right now,” Woodroof wrote.

“The Commanders are a bona fide title contender, but the team could use a rotational veteran coming off the edge to affect the passer. While Jordan finishing out his career in New Orleans is the storybook ending, the Saints trading the future Hall of Famer so he can close his NFL days with a contender is probably the best path forward for both sides. Washington would benefit from having Jordan on the roster, as he could provide valuable depth off the edge and veteran leadership off the field. Possible Trade: A conditional 2026 sixth-round pick to New Orleans for Jordan.”

Jordan, 36, has tallied 716 tackles, 121.5 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, 11 fumble recovers, 3 interceptions, and one defensive touchdown in his illustrious career. Still, a Super Bowl ring has evaded the defensive end. Jordan certainly deserves a title, and perhaps he’d be content chasing one in Washington to close things out on a hugely successful career.

Colin Keane
