Saints New Star Makes Feelings On Derek Carr Clear
The New Orleans Saints had some question marks at quarterback but made it clear who will be under center in 2025.
There's been rumors and chatter, but Derek Carr doesn't seem like he's going anywhere. He had a massive cap hit so the Saints had to address that, but they've committed a ton of money to him and there's no reason to move on for at least the 2025 campaign.
He's been with the team over the last two years and when he has been healthy he's been good. If the Saints as a team can stay even somewhat healthy in 2025, they should be able to compete for the division title. We'll see. You can't predict injuries.
Although the fanbase may not have had positive things to say about Carr after the 2024 season ended, that feeling doesn't seem to be the same in the building. The Saints clearly have faith in him. Even new -- well not brand new -- receiver Brandin Cooks already had a lot of positive things to say about Carr in his re-introduction to the Saints media.
"He can throw any ball, Cooks said. "A tough cat and a great leader...You talk about a guy who does so much for his team, and off the field in the community. Another believer. Just a great human being but also a guy that can play at the highest level and has been doing that throughout his career."
The Saints clearly like this guy. Hopefully, he can stay healthy next season and get back on track.