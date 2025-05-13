Saints' Tyler Shough Addresses Quarterback Competition
The New Orleans Saints have a wide open quarterback job right now and a few people vying for it.
Tyler Shough -- the Saints' second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft -- seems like the most likely option right now, but we haven't seen the quarterback competition really get going yet. Rookie minicamp has come and gone and over the next few months we will see it get taken to another level in OTAs and training camp. Outside of Shough, the team currently has Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and undrafted rookie Hunter Dekkers, who reportedly signed with the team on Monday.
Shough recently opened up about the quarterback competition recently, as transcribed by NFL.com's Christian Gonzales.
"I think for me it's just going through the same process for minicamp, trying to learn the playbook and get to know my teammates as much as I can and do everything I can to continue to get better," Shough said.
"That's all you can ask for is an opportunity, at any position. And I'm going to treat it the same way, as if whoever is on the roster, I've got to continue to grow and get better and do my best to elevate the QB room and the team. For me, I was going to come in regardless of him being here or not and try and continue to grow. I think he's been such a high-level player for so long, I think it would be a great opportunity to learn from him. It's also a great opportunity to grow myself and be on this team with a lot of great coaches and guys on the team that we have already. I'm just excited for what's forward and the rest of our offseason."
Shough is saying all of the right things with the competition in front of him.
