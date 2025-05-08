Saints' Tyler Shough Already Has NFL Veteran's Attention
The New Orleans Saints landed one of the most interesting rookies in the 2025 National Football League Draft class.
Newly-acquired Saints quarterback Tyler Shough has great size at 6’5’’ and 219 pounds and showed flashes in college that he could develop into a good player at the NFL level. He also played seven years in college, though, due to injuries so he's on the older end of players coming out of school and really only had one fully healthy season as a starter in college.
There are reasons to believe that he could shine in New Orleans but also plenty of reasons for skepticism. There are going to be a lot of eyes on him in 2025 and 13-year National Football League veteran quarterback Chase Daniel said that Shough is the rookie he's most excited to see out of the gate on the "Scoop City" podcast with Dianna Russini.
"I'm going Tyler Shough," Daniel said when asked which rookie he's most excited about. "Sounds crazy a little bit, but he's going to have to probably play right away. You can win the division, right? The (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) are there and are probably the odds-on favorite. The Saints have a good team, They have a good roster, New head coach with a rookie quarterback. To me, it's not necessarily that he's going to go in there and tear it up right away, but they have some offensive weapons."
Daniel played 13 years in the NFL, including four seasons with the Saints. Hopefully, Shough can live up to the hype.
More NFL: Saints' Cam Jordan Has Loud Statement About New Orleans