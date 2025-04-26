Saints Tyler Shough Compared To Eagles Legend
The New Orleans Saints poached Kellen Moore from the Philadelphia Eagles this offsason and now their new quarterback is drawing comparison to a fomer Eagle.
New Orleans took Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough with the No. 40 pick in the second round of the NFL Draft. He played seven years of college football and racked up 23 touchdown passes and six interceptions in 2024 for Louisville.
Shough was the third quarterback off the board and Bleacher Report's scouting department compared him to Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl champion Nick Foles.
"The New Orleans Saints selected Louisville QB Tyler Shough with the No. 40 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft," Bleacher Report said. "Tyler Shough is an intriguing QB prospect with the physical tools and pocket passing ability worthy of buying into. Shough throws well from the pocket with velocity, accuracy, and ball placement. He has a good arm and rips throws in the short and intermediate areas of the field. Shough pushes the ball down the field with a flick of the wrist.
"When his mechanics are aligned, he delivers passes with good pacing and velocity to beat closing defenders. If flushed out of the pocket, Shough is an above-average athlete who can create second-reaction throws on the move...GRADE: 7.0 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter — 3rd Round). Overall Rank: 113. Position Rank: QB7. Pro Comparison: A mobile Nick Foles."
If Shough could become a player at the caliber of Foles, that would be nice for the organization.
