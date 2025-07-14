Saints' Tyler Shough Facing 'Lose-Lose' Situation
What’s going on with New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough and a potential training camp holdout?
Shough is in danger of missing the start of camp due to a new trend that has second-rounders holding out to negotiate guaranteed money. The top two selections in the second round secured fully guaranteed deals, establishing a benchmark that other second-rounders (Shough included) are reluctant to undercut.
Shough’s situation is distinct, though, and that’s because he's in the middle of a serious quarterback competition with second-year QB Spencer Rattler. For Shough, a long holdout could give a competitive edge to Ratter during camp. Obviously, Shough and his agent would want to avoid such a scenario.
FanSided’s Darrion Gray weighed in on the Shough holdout situation on Sunday.
“This is a risk Shough may not want to take,” Gray wrote. “It doesn't mean he'll sign a contract before training camp, but the odds of a holdout are lower for Shough than other second rounders. While a receiver can hold out then find his way back into the rotation, it's just one quarterback (who can start). That condition will weigh on Shough's mind when considering his decision, and it's not something his peers have to ponder.”
Derek Carr’s retirement decision continues to impact Shough, too. If Carr were still in the fold as the starter, Shough would have way more negotiating power right now, as a holdout wouldn’t be risky. On the other hand, Carr’s departure has allowed Shough to compete for the starting job, in the first place.
Since Carr's retirement announcement, Shough has been viewed as the favorite to win the QB1 role in 2025. But be careful not to count out Rattler, especially if this holdout situation becomes messier.
All in all, Shough is facing somewhat of a lose-lost situation at the moment. If he doesn't hold out long enough, he'll probably lose out on some guaranteed money. But if he holds out for more money, he might lose significant ground in the battle for QB1.
