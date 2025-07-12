Tyler Shough Might Report Late To Saints Training Camp, But Why?
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough might miss the start of training camp.
He’s not alone in that regard, due to a contract negotiation trend among second-round draft picks (Shough was selected No. 40 overall in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft).
Of the 32 players selected in the second round of the 2025 draft, 30 remain unsigned -- not out of spite, but due to a groundbreaking shift in contract guarantees. This situation could delay Shough from reporting to camp on July 22.
The catalyst? Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins, the No. 34 pick, secured the first fully guaranteed second-round contract in NFL history. This precedent prompted the No. 33 pick, Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger, to also land a fully guaranteed deal. Now, picks 34 through 64, including Shough, are navigating how much of their contracts will be guaranteed. As clarified by LouisianaSports.Net’s Ross Jackson on Saturday, this isn’t a typical holdout or dispute:
“It’s important to contextualize that this isn’t the same as a “contract dispute.” Players aren’t fighting for their desire to be paid more or being driven by a want for additional guarantees. This is all about a major change in the market. … This doesn’t have to be a dramatic moment for the league and its rookies. It’s just a new frontier.”
For Shough and the Saints, this could mean a slight delay in reporting. Then again, Shough is unique from most of his second-round peers in that he is vying for the starting quarterback role, a high-stakes competition where every practice matters. Shough could be in a tough position if he’s forced to miss the start of camp due to the other second-rounders and their agents banding together in solidarity.
There’s still over a week for the Saints and Shough to avoid the issue altogether and come to terms, but it’s looking like Spencer Rattler might be taking the most QB1 reps to get camp started.
