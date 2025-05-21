Saints Urged To Sign Former No. 2 Overall Pick
The New Orleans Saints' quarterback room is very young with Derek Carr no longer in the picture.
For weeks it already seemed like Carr wouldn't necessarily be in the picture for the 2025 season due to a shoulder injury. While this is the case, his announcement to retire from the National Football Leageu still came as a surprise.
Now, Jake Haener is the oldest quarterback for the Saints at just 26 years old. Speculation has grown about the chances of signing a veteran. Kellen Moore has addressed the fact himself, although it doesn't sound like a move is imminent. Moore made it clear that the team is open to anything that would make them better, but also expressed confidence in his guys.
If they use free agency as a tool to add another signal-caller, there are a few veterans still lingering on the open market. Because of this, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton speculated the Saints could be a "potential" landing spot for 2016 No. 2 overall pick Carson Wentz.
"Because of the importance of the quarterback position, primary backup signal-callers have solid league value, which is why it's surprising to see Carson Wentz, who has 94 career starts at 32 years old, still available," Moton said. "Wentz started for three teams between 2016 and 2022, though he's settled into a backup role over the past two years. He combined for just two starts with the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 and 2024. In those two outings, Wentz completed 29 out of 43 passes for 281 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
"At this stage of Wentz's career, he can be a high-end bridge or spot starter. The 10-year veteran would have a decent chance to beat out rookie second-rounder Tyler Shough, Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler in a battle for the New Orleans Saints' starting position...Potential landing spots: New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers."