Saints' Tyler Shough, Shedeur Sanders Land 'Bold' Prediction
Will the New Orleans Saints end up giving Tyler Shough a chance at real time in 2025?
Well, it seems like that will end up being the case after the bombshell news that dropped on Saturday that Derek Carr is retiring. It seems like now it's Shough's job to lose. This is something that at this point wouldn’t be too shocking. It’s a good thing that he did gain all of the valuable experience he did in college because he’s one of just a few rookies who even have a chance to start right away.
He recently got some high praise from former NFL receiver Deion Branch who also currently coaches at Louisville — where Shough went in 2024. He promised that Shough is the guy for New Orleans.
There’s a chance that Shough gets a shot in 2025 and ESPN's Dan Orlovsky shared a “bold” prediction that he won’t be the only one and that he will be one of five quarterbacks to start a game in 2025, along with Shedeur Sanders.
"Dan Orlovsky, NFL analyst: Five rookie quarterbacks will start at least one game in the 2025 season," Orlovsky said. "It's easy to see Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart and Tyler Shough all getting their chance to start in the regular season. And I think two other rookies will get a shot, too. Maybe Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders both start a game for the Browns."
That seems pretty plausible. Ward is a guarantee and Shough seems pretty close to that as well. Dart, Gabriel, and Sanders aren't as obvious. Dart is behind both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. Gabriel and Sanders are in the same quarterback room that also features Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Whether or not the prediction comes true, it wouldn't be surprising at all to see Shough and Ward at least.
