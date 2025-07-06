Saints Unexpected Addition Already On ‘Hot Seat’
The New Orleans Saints were linked to a handful of quarterbacks ahead of the 2025 National Football League Draft and yet they still surprised
The two guys that were mentioned the most for be Orleans ahead of the draft were Jaxson Dart and Shedeur Sanders. There wasn’t much buzz does Tyler Shough, but that’s who the Saints ended up taking with the No. 40 pick in the second round.
He’s now battling for the starting job, but Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio already mentioned him as a quarterback who is on the “hot seat.”
"Tyler Shough, Saints: He’ll need to do enough in 2025 to earn the chance to do well enough in 2026 to get the Saints to not pursue the grandson of Archie Manning in 2027," Florio said. "(And, yes, I think Arch Manning will spend two years as a college starter before entering the draft.)"
Shough is an interesting prospect. He's clearly the guy the Saints wanted. When they were on the clock at No. 9, every quarterback aside from Cam Ward was available. When they were on the board at No. 40, Ward and Dart were gone, but every other prospect was still available. Shough was the guy and it's important to note that this will be Kellen Moore's first year as the team's head coach. Drafting Shough was the team's first massive decision for Moore and these two are now going to be linked together for better or for worse.
Plus, Shough is the highest-selected quarterback by New Orleans since Archie Manning back in 1971. The fact that he's going to turn 26 years old in September does make him a little more succeptable to chatter like this, but it also is clear that New Orleans took him for a reason.
