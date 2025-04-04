Saints Urged To Bring Speedy 21-TD Playmaker To New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints already have made a move to help the wide receiver room but there's still more work to do.
Right now, the Saints' top three receivers on the roster are Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and the recently re-signed Brandin Cooks. That's a pretty good trio but all three have injury question marks. With that being said, the upcoming National Football League Draft certainly could be an easy way to add more depth into the room.
New Orleans has the No. 9 pick in the draft and there likely will be someone available at that pick like Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan or Texas' Matthew Golden. There will be other talented players available later in the draft, though.
It's interesting hearing analysts talk about all of the guys who could make sense for each franchise. ESPN's Matt Miller and Jordan Reid released a column in which they did this for each team. For the Saints, they mentioned cornerback, wide receiver, and the offensive line. These three are all pretty clear needs.
Most of the chatter leading up to the draft has been about who each team could take in the first round. But, they did it differently and targeted a player for each team outside of the first round that could help. For the Saints, they mentioned receiver Jalen Royals out of Utah State.
"Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State. With Chris Olave's future in doubt, Royals would potentially fill the WR2 role," Miller said. "In a best-case scenario, he would be a third or fourth option while learning behind Olave and Rashid Shaheed."
Royals hasn't been a highly talked about prospect by any means, but he racked up 21 touchdown catches over the last two years. He had over 1,900 receiving yards and 126 catches over that stretch as well in just 20 games. Those are video game-like numbers in that small number of games.
These new few weeks are going to be filled with a lot of draft talk and it's exciting to think about the talent that the Saints could bring to the table.
