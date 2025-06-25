Saints Urged To Make One Obvious Addition
Do the New Orleans Saints have another move up their sleeves in free agency?
The 2025 National Football League season is just over two months away. New Orleans will kick off the 2025 season on Sept. 7 against the Arizona Cardinals. The Saints already have been busy in free agency but NFL Trade Rumors' Logan Ulrich suggested free agent cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.
"The Saints also should be able to have the cleanest projection for Samuel in their defensive system of any team, as there are multiple connections on the coaching staff. Samuel played for Saints DC Brandon Staley during his first three seasons, and he also overlapped with HC Kellen Moore for a year," Ulrich said. "Staley has seen Samuel at his best and should have a good idea of how to maximize his strengths and minimize his weaknesses in his system.
"I could see the Saints wanting to see how Yiadom and Riley do early in camp before bringing in Samuel, as if one of them grabs hold of the starting job, then Samuel becomes extraneous. Still, there would be room for all three, and Samuel’s injury history means the Saints will want to have depth behind him anyway. New Orleans has plenty of cap space but Samuel is unlikely to make much more than what the Ravens just gave veteran CB Jaire Alexander (one year, $4 million base, max value of $6 million)."
This is a pretty fair idea in large part because the Saints met with Samuel earlier in the offseason. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared in May that Samuel has a check-up in July and then will "reconvene" with teams.