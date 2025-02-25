Saints Urged To 'Rip Off The Band-Aid' By Cutting Ties With 5 Veterans
The New Orleans Saints are in the worst position in the National Football League cap-wise right now.
New Orleans currently is estimated to have over -$47 million in cap space and over -$52 million in effective cap space by Over The Cap. That's not an easy situation. New Orleans brought Kellen Moore to lead the team into the future as the Saints' next head coach. He's riding a high after winning a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles but he can't wait around. The Saints need to make some tough decisions.
CBS Sports' Garrett Podell took a look at each NFC team and shared team needs for each franchise. For the Saints, Podell said the Saints need to improve their cap situation and suggested New Orleans "rip off the Band-Aid" and said Cameron Jordan, Taysom Hill, Demario Davis, Ryan Ramczyk, and Tyrann Mathieu don't make sense for the team any longer.
"In order for the Saints to really get out of NFL purgatory, they'll need to let to rip off the Band-Aid and cut a slew of veterans in order to free up cap space and let young guys develop, for better or worse, in 2025," Podell said. "Cameron Jordan, Taysom Hill, Demario Davis, Ryan Ramczyk, and Tyrann Mathieu simply don't make sense for the Saints anymore at their respective ages and costs for a New Orleans franchise that hasn't reached the playoffs since 2020 when Drew Brees was last in uniform. "
It's going to be a long offseason with plenty of changes on the way for New Orleans.
