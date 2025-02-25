Saints Predicted To Pick 4.5-Sack Explosive EDGE At No. 9
What are the New Orleans Saints going to do at No. 9 in the upcoming National Football League Draft?
The Saints won just five games in 2024, so clearly there are holes that need to be filled, If the Saints want to go offense, guys like Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan, or maybe even Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty could end up being available, There will be plenty of options to improve the defense as well.
The 33rd Team's Kyle Crabbs shared his latest mock draft and predicted that the Saints will end up going defense and select Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart at No. 9.
"The Saints have historically been a team has has pursued big, long, powerful, defensive ends," Crabbs said. "Yes, we have an offensive coach in place with the hiring of Kellen Moore. But this is still Mickey Loomis' show and his draft history makes it feel like Shemar Stewart is the kind of rusher who would catch on in New Orleans thanks to his elite blend of power, length, and explosiveness."
Stewart appeared in 12 games with Texas A&M last season and finished the year with 1.5 sacks, 31 total tackles, six tackles for loss, two passes defended, and one forced fumble. Overall, he finished his college career with 4.5 sacks. The Saints would be wise to improve the pass rush.
There will be plenty of offensive players available, but it does seem like the defense needs more of a boost than the offense right now.
More NFL: Saints-Jets Projected Trade Would Pave Way For 21-Year-Old Game-Changer