Saints Weakness Turned Into Surprise Strength
The New Orleans Saints’ offensive line was a walk New s last year but now it is already being viewed as a potential strength for the team.
Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer even said the line is what could transform the Saints in Kellen Moore’s first year under Kellen Moore.
"New Orleans Saints," Breer said. "The offensive line is what could make the Saints competitive in Kellen Moore’s first year as head coach. Kelvin Banks Jr. will bookend Taliese Fuaga at tackle, vets Cesar Ruiz and Erik McCoy are inside, and if that all comes together, it’d be enough to fix a lot of other things. Of course, if we’re talking about how this year relates to the future, how Tyler Shough plays at quarterback, and, accordingly, where the season puts the Saints in the draft order of what could be a quarterback-rich draft are two things everyone should watch."
New Orleans used its first-round pick to select Kelvin Banks Jr. to bolster the offensive line. This guy isn’t the only person to be excited about on the offensive line for New Orleans. The Saints have put a specific effort into building out from the trenches, and that is massive for whoever will be under center.
It seems like Moore is following the Philadelphia Eagles' playbook. The Eagles built the trenches and then outward. The Saints' offensive line now is loaded. Banks is someone to watch. 2024 first-rounder Taliese Fuaga showed flashes. Erik McCoy is one of the top centers in football. Cesar Ruiz was a first-round pick in 2020. Trevor Penning was a first-round pick in 2022 and now is moving to a spot he is more comfortable at guard. There's a lot of talent on the line and that bodes well for whoever is at quarterback as well as Alvin Kamara.