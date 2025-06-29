Saints Writer Explores Edge Tyler Shough Has Over Titans' Cam Ward
The New Orleans Saints might witness an intense quarterback competition between Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler in training camp.
It's a battle that could prove pivotal for Shough’s development as he transitions to the NFL.
Unlike Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward, who faces no immediate competition for the starting role, Shough’s high-stakes showdown with Rattler may give him a unique edge in his professional growth.
Saints Wire’s Dylan Sanders recently discussed the potential benefits of this competition for Shough.
“I like the fact that Tyler Shough is in a quarterback battle in terms of setting him up for success,” Sanders said during a recent episode of the Locked On Saints podcast.
“I mean, (with a QB competition) there's no breaks, no gliding, no, ‘I-can -feel-safe-already’ for him. … I think that this pushing him is going to jumpstart his NFL career. Like he's gonna have … to think and dig deep and understand the game more than, like, even a Cam Ward will have to going into Week 1.”
“Shough has to earn the job; he has to win the job. And maybe that can help him take that first step into the NFL.”
The value of competition in sharpening an athlete's skills is a well-known theme in pro sports. Going toe-to-toe with Rattler will force Shough to elevate his performance daily -- the same can be said for Rattler, depending on who you feel should be the starter.
The pressure cooker of a QB competition demands precision, mental toughness, and a deeper understanding of the playbook.
In contrast, Cam Ward’s uncontested role with the Titans may not push him to refine his game as urgently.
Without a competitor breathing down his neck, Ward might lack the same intensity that Shough is developing through this battle with Rattler.
The Saints’ quarterback competition is more than a roster decision; it’s a crucible for Shough’s and Rattler's growth.
