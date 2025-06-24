Saints Writer Makes Tyrann Mathieu Prediction Involving Justin Reid
Who will lead the New Orleans Saints in interceptions in 2025?
LouisianaSports.Net’s Ross Jackson, the answer to that question involves a familiar face.
During a recent episode of the Locked On Saints podcast, Jackson predicted that veteran safety Tyann Mathieu will lead the Saints in picks.
Jackson also provided the reason why he thinks this will happen, and it involves a new addition to New Orleans’ roster.
“I think Tyrann Mathieu is again going to lead the New Orleans Saints in interceptions,” Jackson said.
“This will be his fourth season … During (the past three seasons) … he has either been the leader in interceptions for the team or tied with Paulson Adebo as the leader in interceptions for the team.”
“Tyrann Mathieu will go and get you the football.”
“One of the reasons why Tyrann Mathieu will lead the team in interceptions again in 2025 is because of the addition of Justin Reid,” Jackson continued.
“You can take Justin Reid and use him down in the box … away from the line of scrimmage … you can use him as a robber underneath.”
You can utilize Justin Reid as sort of this movable chess piece all over the defense while allowing Tyrann Mathieu to be utilized in his strength where he's kind of prowling the middle of the field.”
Mathieu, 33, has started in every single game for the Saints during his three-year tenure in New Orleans — 51 regular season games. He’s tallied 10 interceptions and 47 solo tackles in that span.
Reid, 28, signed a three-year, $31.05 million deal with the Saints on March 12. He’s a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs.
