Saints Writer Makes Week 1 QB1 Prediction: 'Kellen Moore's Guy'
No one knows who the New Orleans Saints’ starting quarterback will be in Week 1 of the 2025 National Football League season.
No one … except maybe Saints head coach Kellen Moore.
Sure, maybe Moore is genuinely letting things play out between Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler leading up to the season to see who wins the positional battle, but Moore has to have a frontrunner in his own mind, right?
LouisianaSports.Net’s Ross Jackson definitely thinks so, as evidenced by Jackson’s comments on the QB battle in New Orleans.
“You're gonna have a young quarterback, either Tyler Shough (in) Week 1, or potentially Spencer Rattler (in) Week 1,” Jackson said during a recent episode of the Locked On Saints podcast.
“If I had to pick a guy right now based on what we saw through offseason programs, then it would be Spencer Rattler, but I still think Tyler Shough’s gonna be the starter because that's Kellen Moore's guy, and why wait?”
Jackson’s prediction is interesting because it insinuates that even if Rattler is better prepared to win NFL football games in September than Shough is, Moore might choose Shough over Rattler for the sake of Shough’s development.
Shough, 25, was drafted at No. 40 overall in April by the Saints after a seven-year college career that saw Shough play at three different schools — Oregon, Texas Tech, and Louisville.
Rattler, 24, is younger than Shough despite entering his sophomore NFL season.
Saints fans are on the edge of their seats waiting for any signs as to who will be the team’s leader when the season commences.
