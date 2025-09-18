Seahawks Sign Former $1.17 Million Saints Offensive Lineman
The New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks are going to face off against one another this upcoming weekend and the Seahawks added a former member of the Saints ahead of the matchup.
On Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that former Saints and New York Giants offensive lineman Shane Lemieux is signing with the Seahawks' practice squad.
"Former Giants and Saints OL Shane Lemieux is signing with the Seahawks practice squad, source said. Lemieux started four games last year for New Orleans," Rapoport said.
Saints fans will remember Lemieux for playing in seven games as a member of the franchise last year. Over that span, he started four games on an offensive line that dealt with injuries and turnover all year.
On August 1st, the Saints actually re-signed Lemieux for the 2025 season on a one-year, $1.17 million deal, but he ended up be a roster cut casualty right before the 2025 season.
The former Saints OL is on the move
The Seahawks are getting a five-year National Football League veteran and former fifth-round pick in Lemieux. He was selected with the No. 150 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Giants and spent the first four seasons of his career with them.
The 2024 season actually was the second-most games that Lemieux has played in an NFL season throughout his career to this point. As a rookie, he played in 12 games for the Giants and made nine starts. In 2021 and 2022, he appeared in just one game each season. In 2023, he played in four games and made one start.
He's not a big-name addition, by any means. But, he's someone who has spent time with the Saints over the last year and now joins the team that the Saints will be facing this weekend in Week 3.
The Saints are 0-2 to begin the season while the Seahawks are 1-1 on the young season. Kick-off between these two teams will be at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday on the road in Seattle.
