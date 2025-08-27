Spencer Rattler's Reaction To Winning Saints Job Revealed
The New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback the next time they play a game is going to be Spencer Rattler.
The second-year quarterback won the starting job outright over rookie Tyler Shough and former Saints quarterback Jake Haener. Rattler started two of the three preseason games and now the next time he will be under center for New Orleans will be on Sunday, Sept. 7th against the Arizona Cardinals.
Saints head coach Kellen Moore made the announcement on Tuesday after weeks of speculation about the competition.
"Spencer Rattler is our starting quarterback," Moore said. "Really, really excited for him. He's done an awesome job this offseason. So, he's just been consistent. He's made some really good decisions throughout this whole entire process. And you know, his ability to make plays with his arm and his feet have certainly shown up. And so I'm really excited about Spencer. He's earned this opportunity. He's going to do a tremendous job for us."
Shortly after Moore made the announcement, Rattler spoke to the media and gave his first public reaction after winning the job.
Saints QB Spencer Rattler speaks out after being named New Orleans' starting QB
"I'm very excited," Rattler said. "Very grateful for the opportunity. Worked my tail off to achieve this and now it's here, and just ready to work with the guys and get this season going. i feel like we're headed in the right direction and everybody is excited right now.
"I want to lead this team, I want to lead these guys and just keep fighting. That's one thing I can promise, is putting my all on that field and i know everybody else will and it's good to gain that confidence from your coach to make that decision."
The Saints had a tough choice in front of them with initially three, and then two capable quarterback options. In college, Rattler was one of the most talked about signal-callers out there. Now, he's going to get his big shot with New Orleans starting in just under two weeks.