State Of Saints: Where Things Stand After 4 Games
It's pretty obvious that the New Orleans Saints aren't where they want to be right now.
New Orleans has played four games so far this season (23.5 percent of the 2025 regular season schedule) and is 0-4 with losses against the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, and the Buffalo Bills.
There aren't many teams out there right now who have had a tougher start to the season. New Orleans has been in three of the four games it has played so far, but unfortunately hasn't been able to show that in the final score.
With all of that being said, here is the state of the Saints through four games:
The New Orleans Saints have plenty of time left
Record: 0-4
NFC South Standings: Fourth place in the division (three games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
MVP: Carl Granderson. The Saints' pass rush has been hurt by injuries -- especially to Chase Young -- but has been better than you'd think. That's because of Granderson and Cam Jordan. Either could be considered the MVP of the team so far. Jordan is having a solid year and is the leader for the franchise. But, Granderson gets the nod because he has 4 1/2 sacks and is just a half-sack off from the NFL lead.
Biggest Surprise: Spencer Rattler. Granderson fits this mold too, but would rather not list him twice. Rattler won the starting job and has shown real progress. It hasn't led to any wins yet, but he also hasn't specifically lost games for New Orleans either.
Coach Check-In: Kellen Moore was hired ahead of the 2025 season and even with a winless Saints team has looked comfortably in the role. Week 3 was brutal. But, Moore has been solid the other three weeks and especially against the Buffalo Bills Week 4. He's clearly still adjusting to the head coach position, but he hasn't been the problem for the Saints at this point in the season.
Biggest Problem: Either the secondary or explosive plays. The secondary hasn't been great to begin the season, that much is obvious. But, the offense hasn't exploded yet either. Room for growth in both areas.
