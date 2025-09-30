Tyreek Hill Injury Sparks Saints-Dolphins Trade Speculation
The New Orleans Saints are 0-4 on the season so far but that doesn't mean that the franchise doesn't have some talented weapons at their disposal.
One person who fits this description is wide receiver Chris Olave. He hasn't had an explosive season from a yards perspective, but the young Saints receiver actually is sixth in the National Football League through four weeks with 26 catches. They aren't going for many yards, though, as Olave has just 185 yards so far and one touchdown. Last year, Olave was able to play just eight games and had 32 catches. Olave should pass that total as soon as Week 5. His current career-high is 87 catches. He's on pace to blow that number out.
With the Saints 0-4, there's already been too much trade speculation out there about Olave and the Saints in general with the trade deadline just over one month away. With all of the significant injuries popping up with receivers around the league, it's just making the noise louder. This past weekend, New York Giants star Malik Nabers got hurt, and Olave's name unsurprisingly was thrown around as a replacement option. On Monday, Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill also got hurt and Dolphins Wire's Adam Stites mentioned Olave's name as well.
The New Orleans Saints are in too much speculation right now
"Chris Olave (Saints)," Stites said. "This would be splashy for the Dolphins, and they may not be inclined to make a big move as buyers with a 1-3 record. But this deal could set up the team with a receiver duo of the future that pairs Olave with Jaylen Waddle in the place of Hill. The rebuilding Saints would presumably want a hefty return in a trade, which will likely preclude Miami from considering a deal. But the former first-round pick's still-cheap rookie contract could actually be absorbed by the cash-strapped Dolphins."
It seems like each time a receiver gets hurt, Olave's name is going to be mentioned moving forward. But, he doens't really make sense right now for the Dolphins -- or even the Giants for that matter. The Saints are 0-4, but the Dolphins and Giants aren't far ahead with both sporting 1-3 records. Before Hill got hurt, he was one of the most talked about trade candidates in football with the Dolphins looking like they could sell. Now, all of a sudden, they'll look to add a big piece? Unlikely, for now. The trade deadline is at the beginning of November. If the Dolphins can string together a few wins and the Saints struggles continue, maybe this conversation would make more sense in a month.
But, right now, the Saints have shown no indication that they are willing to move Olave.
