Blake Grupe Has Heartfelt Message After Saints Exit

The New Orleans Saints made a significant change on Tuesday.

After three seasons as the Saints' kicker, Blake Grupe is out. Grupe struggled this season and went 18-of-26 on field goals, including just 2-for-5 on kicks between 40 and 49 yards. His 69.2 percent accuracy this season on field goals is ranked 38th in the entire NFL. Only Joshua Karty is behind Grupe at 66.7 percent, although he has had just 15 opportunities.

Grupe was significantly better over the last two seasons. Last year, he drilled 87.1 percent of his field goal tries (27-of-31). Unfortunately, things didn't work out this season and now New Orleans is turning to Cade York in his place.

Nov 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints place kicker Blake Grupe (19) kicks a field goal against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

On Tuesday after the news came out, Grupe took to social media to thank Saints fans.

"Thank you New Orleans," Grupe wrote. "This organization took a chance on me and I’ve gave everything I had to them and this city every Sunday for these last 3 years. I’m thankful for all the coaches and players that have supported me along the way. Nobody wanted it to work more than me. Can’t wait for my next opportunity to prove what I can do. 1 Thessalonians 5:18."

This organization took a chance on me and I’ve gave everything I had to them and this city every Sunday for these last 3 years. I’m thankful for all the coaches and players that have supported me along the way. Nobody wanted it to work more than me.… pic.twitter.com/FdwkBmAJSW — Blake Grupe (@blakegrupe) November 25, 2025

Grupe was one of the Saints' captains this season. He's also not even the only former Saints captain to be gone. Brandin Cooks was named as one of the team's captains for the 2025 season as well, but the two sides went in a different direction and now he's a member of the Buffalo Bills. Erik McCoy is another captain who isn't taking the field with the team right now. He's still with New Orleans, but is injured.

It's been a long season so far. Problems in the kicking game helped to add to that. There's no way to know right now if York will be a long-term solution for the franchise, but the Saints are at least trying something new. It's unfortunate, but necessary after the season Grupe was having.

