Super Bowl Champion Has Message For New Orleans Saints Defense
In just six days, we will be able to see how this New Orleans Saints roster has changed after a rough 2024 season.
Last year, the Saints went 5-12 and finished in last place in the NFC South. The Carolina Panthers also went 5-12, but the Saints were in last place. The biggest reason for New Orleans' struggles last year was injuries. New Orleans seemingly was never fully healthy. With better health, the team should be in a better position, obviously.
On top of this, the defense in general struggled last year. The Saints finished the 2024 season 29th in the league in yards allowed per game (379.9 yards), 27th in passing yards allowed per game (238.5 yards), and 31st in rushing yards allowed per game (141.4 yards).
The Saints have a chance to turn things around in 2025
New Orleans did a good job this offseason adding pieces to help improve the defense, including former Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid. The 28-year-old two-time has been around the block and has two Super Bowl wins under his belt. Now, he's seeing a lot of positive things about this Saints defense, as shared by Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith.
"I feel like I’ve been playing with these guys for years,” Reid said. “I mean the culture has come together. I think everyone saw the way that we were flying around that first series in the game, especially on the defensive side of the ball and like how this unit has jelled together...We have an identity that we want to let everybody know we’re gonna punch you in the mouth. We’re gonna play fast. We’re gonna play physical and nothing’s gonna be easy."
The Saints are entering the 2025 season as underdogs. No matter where you look, you've likely seen a lot of negative takes about this team. But, it doesn't sound like that sentiment is in the Saints' locker room. New Orleans' moves this offseason haven't been for a rebuild, but instead with the 2025 season in mind. Right now, it seems like the pieces are in place to have a better season this year.
