Saints To Workout WR, Son Of 49ers Legend Jerry Rice
The New Orleans Saints are still scouring the market for talent with Week 1 action against the Arizona Cardinals now six days away.
New Orleans has been adjusting the 53-man roster as well as the practice squad over the last few days. Now, they are at least taking a look at the possibility of adding another wide receiver. On Sunday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Saints are planning to have a tryout with receiver Brenden Rice -- son of San Francisco 49ers legend and Hall of Famer Jerry Rice -- on Monday.
"Sources: The Saints are working out former (Los Angeles Chargers) WR Brenden Rice tomorrow," Schultz said. "Rice, the son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, worked out for the (Philadelphia Eagles) last week as well."
Rice is just 23 years old. He played in three games last season for the Chargers. His time was spent mainly on the practice squad throughout that small sample size and now he's available on the open market after being waived by the Chargers as Los Angeles got its roster down into 53-man compliance last week.
Will the Saints sign the young WR?
"The Chargers are waiving WR Brenden Rice, source says, though a spot on the practice squad is possible for the son of Jerry Rice if he clears waivers," NFL Network's Garafolo said on August 25th.
This isn't Rice's first workout since he and the Chargers went in a different direction. It was reported on August 29th that the Philadelphia Eagles were bringing in Rice for a workout as well.
"The Eagles today brought in WR Javon Baker for a visit. He is reportedly expected to sign to the practice squad, per Matt Zenitz," NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro said. "They also worked out WR Brenden Rice today."
The Eagles didn't sign him, at least as of writing, so the opportunity is still out there if the Saints want to act on it. New Orleans' receiver room has been a hot topic this offseason. Adding depth to the practice squad would be a low-risk way to help.
