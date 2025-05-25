Tyler Shough Named Saints' 'Most Dangerous' Addition
It's unknown who will win the New Orleans Saints' quarterback competition this offseason, but it does seem at least like Tyler Shough is going to be an option for this team for years to come.
New Orleans invested a second round pick in Shough. For New Orleans this was impactful because of the fact that it completely went against the tema's typical strategy when it has come to the quarterback position. New Orleans hadn't taken a quarterback as his as it took Shough since Archie Manning all the way back in 1971.
The Saints have Kellen Moore as the team's head coach now and Shough at least has somewhat similar size to guys he has coached in the past in Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert, and Dak Prescott. If the Saints can get the most out of him, they could surprise people in 2025.
He's clearly talented, but had an odd road to the NFL after seven years in college and multiple serious injuries.
He has potential and question marks and has at least turned some people's heads. For example, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski called him the Saints' "most dangerous new addition"
"While Derek Carr's retirement may have come as a surprise to everyone outside of the New Orleans Saints organization, those working in the team's front office had time to prepare for Carr's absence—whether due to injury or, ultimately, retirement," Sobleski said. "Instead of being overly aggressive to address the game's most important position, the Saints took the opposite approach. They waited and eventually chose Louisville's Tyler Shough with this year's 40th overall pick.
"On the positive side, Shough is a 6'5", 219-pound quarterback, with ample arm talent, good athleticism and a strong understanding of pre- and post-snap concepts. Overall, he has the tools to be a quality starter. At the same time, the second-round rookie turns 26 in September because he has an extensive injury history. As such, he only started one full year in college. If Shough claims the job and stays in the lineup, the Saints may have turned lemons into lemonade. He has to prove it first, though."