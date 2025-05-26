Saints Were At Center Of NFL's Biggest Saga Last Week
The New Orleans Saints have a good amount of the 2024 roster still intact but have two big differences.
New Orleans’ quarterback room is completely wide open with Derek Carr retiring. There's also a new head coach in town with former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore taking over.
There's a real argument that the team is trending in the right direction. While this is the case, the Saints caught some strays this past week. The biggest ongoing sweepstakes right now in the National Football League still revolves around what Aaron Rodgers is going to do in 2025. The Saints haven't shown interest in bringing him to town, but they were mentioned this week.
The former New York Jets and Green Bay Packers quarterback did a question-and-answer session and was asked if he would be interested in joining the Saints. Rodgers didn’t hesitate and shut the idea down.
This is something that has been a pretty big story over the last last few days. Before the question was asked, they really wasn’t any concrete tying New Orleans to Rodgers. Now, it has been a talking point across the league because Rodgers specifically said he wasn't interested in New Orleans. There's nothing necessarily wrong with that. He's been heavily tied to the Pittsburgh Steelers and was asked the question point-blank.
There have been a lot of reactions to Rodgers' comment as if a move was a possibility before he said his peace. There were reports weeks ago that the Saints hadn't shown interest and that he wasn't a part of the team's plans. Rodgers never was coming to town this offseason. If he continues his career, it seems like it's a near-guarantee it would be for Pittsburgh.
