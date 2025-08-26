Tyler Shough's Agent Responds To Saints QB Decision
The New Orleans Saints have offically announced their starting quarterback for their upcoming Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
Head coach Kellen Moore spoke to the media on Tuesday and announed that Spencer Rattler will be the Saints' starting quarterback to kick off the season.
"Spencer Rattler is our starting quarterback," Moore said to the media. "Really, really excited for him. He's done an awesome job this offseason. So he's just been consistent. He's made some really good decisions throughout this whole entire process. And, you know, his ability to make plays with his arm and his feet have certainly shown up. And so I'm really, really excited about Spencer. He's earned this opportunity. He's going to do a tremendous job for us."
Did the Saints make the right call with Spencer Rattler vs. Tyler Shough?
Rattler arguably was the most consistent quarterback for the Saints throughout camp. Both Rattler and rookie Tyler Shough showed some flashes, but Rattler won the job. As of writing, neither Rattler nor Shough have spoken to the media yet. But, we can at least somewhat assume Shough's response to the news seeing as his agent took to social media almost immediately after Rattler was announced as the starter.
"I like the plan," Agent Erik Burkhardt said with a handshake emoji.
Shough was selected with the No. 40 overall pick in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft. Rattler was selected in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and showed some talent last year in seven total games played -- including six starts.
The quarterback battle clearly was close as it took until after the final preseason game for New Orleans to make an announcement. Now, the competition is behind us and it's Rattler's job. He's actually the younger option of the two at just 24 years old.
Rattler will have the tall task of turning things around for the Saints after a rough 2024 season. Shough will develop behind the scenes. It was a long few months of speculation and rumors, but Rattler did everything he needed to do.