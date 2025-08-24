Dan Orlovsky Gives His Pick For Saints Starting QB
The New Orleans Saints' quarterback competition is just about to be over.
The preseason games are done. The jury is still out on the decision itself, but it is imminent. Head coach Kellen Moore acknowledged the fact after the team's final preseason game on Saturday.
"Yeah, we'll go through this process," Moore said. in a clip shared on social media by Audacy Sports' Jeff Nowak. "We'll study the film on Sunday, we'll have those discussions, and then at some point next week we'll make that decision and communicate with certainly the players first and foremost and get it to everyone else as well...
Who will win the Saints' starting job?
"I thought there was a lot of good by the quarterbacks. There's a couple of missed opportunities. I thought they were going through the right process. Both guys, you know I think had some opportunities in there. Tyler had an awesome run down there in the red zone. I thought he used his feet pretty well in this game. So there's some good stuff. I felt good that we were able to get Jake in there just because last week, and you know, the way the game played out."
With the competition wrapping up, opinions have flowed in left and right about who should get the starting job. One person who weighed in was former NFL quarterback and current analyst Dan Orlovsky who thinks Spencer Rattler should be the guy.
"The Saints should start Rattler," Orlovsky said. "But I would assume (Tyler Shough) starts at some point this season."
Shough is the 2025 second-rounder. It seems like a safe bet that he will start at some point, whether it is Week 1 or afterward. Rattler and Shough competed all summer. They both did well and even with the preseason action behind us, there doesn't seem to be a considerable gap between the two. No matter who gets the starting job, both battled well and the team has a difficult choice to make and the time is running out to do so.
