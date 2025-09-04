What Spencer Rattler Said About Starting Week 1 For Saints
Derek Carr isn't going to be running out of the tunnel on Sunday when the New Orleans Saints take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Carr spent the last two years in New Orleans and opted to retire this offseason. It came as a surprise and opened the door for a quarterback competition throughout the summer with Spencer Rattler, 2025 second-round pick Tyler Shough, and Jake Haener.
After battling it out, Rattler got the nod from Saints head coach Kellen Moore and will be under center when New Orleans begins its quest to turn the franchise around starting on Sunday.
Rattler earned the starting job after a consistent summer throughout training camp and preseason. He spoke about his transition to the starting job as transcribed by Saints senior writer John DeShazier.
The New Orleans Saints have a new starter to be excited about in Spencer Rattler
'"I guess you could say that," Rattler said about a fresh start transcribed by DeShazier. "Fresh start, new opportunity and looking forward to attacking with these guys...Definitely a little different. More prepared, been able to work with these guys throughout camp and OTAs so it's been real beneficial for me, and we're excited to get out there and show the world what we've got...
"You want to earn the respect of your teammates and fight for them, because you know they're going to fight for you. You don't have to be a captain to lead. As a quarterback, you're naturally going to be a leader so stepping into that role fully and attacking it...I'm just taking it day by day, staying in the moment. That's something we've been preaching is the game's not today, the game's not tomorrow, let's be our best each day we can and keep building and then go into the game, have the plan ready, play free and play fast. Obviously, there's going to be some emotions going into the stadium on Sunday – everybody's going to be fired up, I think the energy will be super high. It's another great opportunity that we're all looking forward to."
You couldn't really ask for much more out of the 24-year-old right now.
