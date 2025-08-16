What They're Saying About Saints QB Competition
The New Orleans Saints still haven't named a starting quarterback yet for Week 1, but that decision is coming.
Head coach Kellen Moore said as much this week when asked about the competition. He noted that they're close to a decision, but it hasn't been announced yet. What did get announced, though, is that Tyler Shough is starting the Saints' second preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
This isn't shocking. New Orleans has rotated throughout camp so far. Spencer Rattler started the first game. Now, it's Shough's turn. There was a time in which Rattler seemed like the favorite but now, it really does seem completely up in the air. So, who will win the job? ESPN's Katherine Terrell discussed the race with a reason for each quarterback.
Who will win the job: Tyler Shough or Spencer Rattler?
"When Shough was drafted in April, it came with expectations," Terrell said. "Although the Saints didn't take Shough with their first pick, he was still their highest selected quarterback since Archie Manning was drafted No. 2 in 1971. Shough, who turns 26 on Sept. 28, is exactly one year older than Rattler. He and his camp negotiated a fully guaranteed contract, and because he's a second-round pick, the Saints won't have a fifth-year option to pick up. The Saints would likely want to get him on the field as soon as possible for those factors alone.
"None of those things mean Shough will be guaranteed the starting job, but it could tip the scales in his favor if the competition is that close. And in the past two weeks, Shough has closed Rattler's early lead."
For Rattler, consistency was key.
"If the Saints go with Rattler at QB1, it will be because he stacked more consistent days together and showed he brings experience with him," Terrell said. "Rattler had a difficult situation last season while filling in for an injured Derek Carr. He was a rookie and played like it, getting benched for Haener after taking seven sacks in a 26-8 loss to the Chargers last season.
"Carr returned for five games but was injured again later that season, and interim coach Darren Rizzi elected to go with Haener instead of Rattler against the Washington Commanders, but quickly reversed course after one half. Due to Carr's unexpected retirement this offseason, the Saints will be putting a lot on the shoulders of a young quarterback."
All in all, the decision hasn't been made yet.