Why Saints Shouldn't Cut Super Bowl Champion
One of the biggest competitions on the New Orleans Saints' roster right now is at running back.
Alvin Kamara is New Orleans' unquestioned lead back. After him, guys are fighting for roles on the team including Kendre Miller, Devin Neal, Velus Jones Jr., Cam Akers, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Miller and Neal have both missed time in camp with injuries. All in all, there's a solid mix of talent and youth with this group, which is why it's tough to project who will land roles on the 53-man roster.
Edwards-Helaire specifically has been a popular name out there projected to miss the cut. Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport is the latest to suggest Edwards-Helaire could be cut.
Should Saints cut ties with Clyde Edwards-Helaire this summer?
"RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire," Davenport said. "Remember when Clyde Edwards-Helaire was a first-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs who was going to be the next big thing at running back? As a rookie, he was actually pretty solid, with 1,100 total yards, five touchdowns and 4.4 yards per carry. But Edwards-Helaire's usage was never the same after that rookie season.
"He has just 154 carries over the past three seasons combined, and last year he spent his first season in New Orleans mostly holding down a bench, carrying the ball all of 13 times and averaging just 3.5 yards per carry. Alvin Kamara is the unquestioned lead back in the Big Easy. Kendre Miller appears safely entrenched as the RB2. With Devin Neal and Velus Jones Jr. widely projected to round out the position group, both Edwards-Helaire and Cam Akers are former NFL starters who could be searching for new homes after cutdown day."
It makes sense why this suggestion is out there. Last year, he had 70 yards from scrimmage in two games played with the Saints. He hasn't lived up to the hype after being selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. But, he has talent. In 2020, he had 1,100 yards from scrimmage. He had 646 in 10 games in 2021, 453 in 10 games in 2022, 411 in 15 games in 2023.
The Saints shouldn't just get rid of a 26-year-old guy like this just because. There are a few weeks to go until the 2025 NFL season kicks off and the Saints will have to trim down their roster by August 27th.