Why 5-Time Pro Bowler, DPOY Is Realistic For Saints
The New Orleans Saints look like a team that could be better than it was in 2024 at least.
New Orleans went 5-12 and has gone through a transition of change, including the hiring of head coach Kellen Moore. It's been a long offseason, but there's reason for hope. The Saints are loaded with veterans left and right and added some young pieces, like Tyler Shough and Kelvin Banks Jr.
The Saints' division is weak. Last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the only team that finished above .500 at 10-7 in the NFC South. Because of that, the Saints already have a chance. With better health than 2024, the Saints should be able to be closer to .500. If Shough or Spencer Rattler can step up, there's a chance they could be close to Tampa Bay.
One way to help the Saints out even further would be to add another cornerback into the mix. Because of this, SB Nation's Nic Jennings suggested Stephon Gilmore as a speculative fit.
"CB - Stephon Gilmore," Jennings said. "On the other hand, if New Orleans decides to keep Alontae Taylor in the slot—which I personally think they should—the 2019 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year is still available in 34-year-old Stephon Gilmore. Although Gilmore had a down year in coverage, the two-time All-Pro finished his lone season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024 with nine PBUs, 49 total tackles, 18 stops, one interception and one forced fumble...
"The 2012 first-round NFL Draft pick of the Buffalo Bills had his best years during his tenure with the New England Patriots from 2017 to 2020, thriving in Bill Belichick’s hybrid defensive system that featured a base 3-4 scheme—similar to what new Saints defensive coordinator Brandon Staley will be implementing in New Orleans. A former Super Bowl champion with five Pro Bowl selections, Gilmore has expressed a desire to mentor up-and-coming defensive backs. His veteran presence and proven success could be valuable for a young and unproven cornerback room."
Landing a guy like Gilmore would be a fantastic get. The Saints' cornerback room is one of the thinnest position groups on the roster. Adding a Pro Bowler and former superstar like Gilmore would only help add another piece.