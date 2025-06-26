Why Is No One Talking About Saints First-Round Pick With ‘Mean Streak’?
The New Orleans Saints selected a can’t-miss prospect in the first round of the 2025 National Football League draft, so why is no one talking about him?
Almost all of the draft narratives surrounding the Saints concerned second-round pick Tyler Shough, and for good reason. Shough may very well be New Orleans’ starting quarterback in 2025.
But if you’re a Saints fan, don’t forget about a six-foot-five, 315-pound offensive tackle hailing from Humble, Texas, whom New Orleans selected No. 9 overall.
One NFL media member with this former Texas Longhorn on the mind is LouisianaSports.Net’s Ross Jackson.
“Kelvin Banks Jr. … might be the least talked about first-round pick I've ever covered,” Jackson said during an episode of the Locked On Saints podcast.
“It is shocking how little we have talked about Kelvin Banks Jr.”
“There's just no question about this guy. He is athletic, he is strong, (and) he has a mean streak with which he plays. He's a great culture guy in the locker room, as well. He's an awesome, awesome personality. There's just no question marks about this guy. Clean character, it's all there.”
Jackson also noted Banks’ wildly impressive college stats.
“A guy that surrendered only four sacks in his entire (college) career … just one last year, which was his first season in the SEC, by the way … (a guy) who surrendered just north of 30 total pressures in his career.”
“And now you bring him to New Orleans, and you put him at his natural position or inherent position at left tackle … (he) has this ripple effect … that maximizes the offensive line as a whole.”
“I'm excited for how he unlocks the rest of the offensive line and what it could mean for the rest of the New Orleans Saints moving forward.”
Banks Jr., 21, racked up awards in 2024 at Texas. Besides being a Unanimous All-American, he took home the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, the Lombardi Award, and the Outland Trophy.
The Saints added a complete stud at blinside tackle, and it won’t be long before he’s receiving the adulation he deserves.
