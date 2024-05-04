Mickey Loomis Says New Orleans Saints Are 'Not Actively Trying To Trade' The Team's 'Elite Corner' Lattimore
"It doesn't mean anything," New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis told Adam Schein on Mad Dog Sports Radio about the trade rumors of cornerback Marshon Lattimore. "Marshon's a really good player for us for a good period of time. He's one of the leaders of our team. Like I said, we can use as many corners as we can get, and we've got we've got a good group, and they're going to help each other, and they're going to help our team win.
Pundits and analysts speculated about Lattimore's tenure with the team before the 2024 NFL Draft. The trade rumors intensified after New Orleans selected Alabama cornerback Kook-Aid McKinstry with the 41st pick in last week's draft.
Shein asked Loomis to clarify his perspective on Lattimore. "Look. I would say this about any player. When a guy's a really good player for your team, they're not on the market per se." Under Loomis' leadership, the New Orleans Saints have had this strong philosophy about personnel.
"I'm not actively trying to trade Marshon. Marshon's such a good player. He's an elite corner. He's had some injuries the last couple of season. Seasons that have kept him off the field, and we've got to get over that. It's not his fault. It's just it's just circumstances."
McKinstry's arrival to a talented New Orleans secondary was a great acquisition and a pleasant surprise for Loomis. "When night one ended, and he's still on the board, then we're start we're talking about, 'Hey, how do we how do we get up?'" The Saints traded up a few picks in the second round and selected a cornerback who was highly rated by many as a first-round talent.
For now, Marshon Lattimore will remain a New Orleans Saints player. Having McKinstry complement the team's defensive backfield with Lattimore, Adebo, and Taylor will give Dennis Allen an additional weapon to deploy for the upcoming season.
Marshon Lattimore Profile
New Orleans Saints Cornerback: Round 1, 11th Overall Pick in 2017 NFL Draft; Age - 27; 6-0, 195 pounds
LATTIMORE'S HONORS
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year (2017)
4× Pro Bowl (2017, 2019–2021)
PFWA All-Rookie Team (2017)
CFP national champion (2014)
First-team All-Big Ten (2016)
LATTIMORE'S STATS
Total tackles: 375
Pass deflections: 86
Interceptions: 15
Forced fumbles: 5
Fumble recoveries: 5
Defensive touchdowns: 2