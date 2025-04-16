Saints Urged To Avoid Game-Breaking Running Back In Draft
The upcoming NFL Draft is going to be crucial for the current state and the future of the New Orleans Saints. The Saints struggled tremendously last season and they're set to potentially miss Derek Carr for the entire 2025 season as the veteran has a shoulder injury.
In a dream world, the Saints would use their first-round pick on quarterback Shedeur Sanders from Colorado, but there are plenty of other options likely to be on the board for New Orleans.
Who should the Saints select with their first-round pick? Who will the Saints target if Sanders if off the board?
Newsweek's Bryce Lazenby recently urged the Saints to avoid selecting Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty at pick No. 9.
"Ashton Jeanty is an elite talent and the best running back prospect in this class. Any team could benefit from a player like Jeanty, but the Saints have more pressing needs to take care of," Lazenby wrote. "Alvin Kamara may not be playing at the same elite level, but the veteran is good enough to handle the load for one more season.
"Additionally, this class is considered to be deep at running back, so the Saints could wait until a later round to take a running back. Even with the running back position regaining its importance of late, it feels rich for a team like the Saints to take one in the top-10."
Jeanty has the potential to be a top running back in the league, but there are a few things that make the Saints an unlikely fit.
First off, Jeanty will likely be off the board before the Saints land on the clock at pick No. 9. Secondly, the Saints have far bigger needs than a complement running back for Alvin Kamara.
The fit just doesn't make sense for New Orleans.
More NFL: Saints Linked To Shocking Draft Day Trade With AFC Team