Taysom Hill's Stellar Performance Earns Him NFL Weekly Honor Nomination
Taysom Hill, the New Orleans Saints' versatile offensive weapon, has been nominated for the NFC FedEx Ground Player of the Week. Many believe his could be in the running for the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award as well for his exceptional performance in Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns. Hill's explosive plays and multi-faceted c+ontributions propelled the Saints to a convincing 35-14 victory at home.
Hill's Historic Performance
Hill's stat line for the game was nothing short of remarkable:
- 138 rushing yards on seven carries (19.7 yards per carry average)
- 3 rushing touchdowns
- 50 receiving yards on eight receptions
- 18 passing yards (1-for-2)
- 42 yards on a kickoff return
Hill amassed an impressive 248 yards of total offense, showcasing his unique ability to impact the game in multiple ways.
Hill's Record-Breaking Achievements
- According to ESPN Research, he became the first player since 1971 to finish a game with three rushing touchdowns, 50 receiving yards, and a pass completion in a single game.
- Hill is now one of only two players in NFL history with at least 25 rushing touchdowns, ten passing touchdowns, and ten receiving touchdowns in their career, per NFL on CBS.
- His 126 rushing yards and three touchdowns from the Wildcat formation are the most in a single game since Next Gen Stats began tracking such data in 2016, via Next Gen Stats.
Hill earned his first FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week award in the Saints 39-32 win against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5 of the 2022 season.
Fans can vote for their favorite nominee, all selected by their respective NFL team, to help determine the award's three finalists. To see all the nominees and cast your vote, visit NFL.com/FedEx until November 20 at 3 PM CT.
Fans can submit one vote for their favorite nominee and vote on X (formerly Twitter) via the NFL-published polls at @NFL and on the NFL Mobile App. The two finalists will be announced when voting closes on Wednesday.
For the 2024-25 season, FedEx will once again proudly work with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to make donations of $2,000 in the names of the two winning players ($4,000 total) to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country every week.