Could Richard Sherman's Legal Issues Motivate the Saints to Sign a Veteran Cornerback?

The Richard Sherman legal situation could move the New Orleans Saints to sign one of the available veteran free-agent cornerbacks.

Adam Schefter reports Sherman was "booked at the Seattle Correctional Facility for burglary domestic violence, per King County records." He was denied bail in the matter, which is considered a felony and occurred at 6:08 AM PT on Wednesday.

GM Mickey Loomis expressed an interest in adding a veteran cornerback in a NFL XMRadio interview. The Saints' secondary features veterans Marshon Lattimore, Patrick Robinson, P.J. Williams, Ken Crawley, Grant Harley, second-year player Keith Washington. Rookies Paulson Adebo, Bryce Thompson, Lawrence Woods, and Deuce Wallace will battle for roster spots during the 2021 Saints Training Camp.

Former 2017 first-round pick Marshon Lattimore is handling pending legal issues from a March arrest in Cleveland, Ohio. Lattimore was charged with a 'fourth-degree felony of receiving a stolen firearm" in Cuyahoga County Court Common Pleas Court - a $5,000 bond was set in the case.

The NFL has not officially made a statement in the Lattimore matter.

Ryan Ramczyk's contract extension helped to increase the Saints cap space to $11,379,424.

Currently, the Saints have several options remaining in free agency at cornerback. Dre Kirkpatrick, 31, visited New Orleans and left without a contract offer. Gareon Conley is another Ohio State alum to pair with Lattimore, like they did with Eli Apple. He has youth on his side at 26. John Hendrix called it a "low-risk, high-reward" type of deal.

Sherman's price tag may have made it too expensive for the Saints before his legal problems.

Kirkpatrick's and Conley's market value is higher as a result of Sherman's arrest. It wouldn't be surprising if New Orleans becomes extremely decisive and quickly sign a veteran cornerback before the start of training camp on July 27.

We shall see.

