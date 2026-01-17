Sam Darnold Injury: Mike Macdonald Gives Update on Seahawks QB Ahead of 49ers Game
In this story:
Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold was listed questionable for Seattle’s divisional round clash with the 49ers Saturday due to a new oblique injury.
The Seahawks earned the NFC’s No. 1 seed and a first-round bye, making their playoff debut at home against a divisional foe. Seattle’s 14-3 season was in big part due to Darnold’s second straight Pro Bowl campaign in his first season as a Seahawk. The oblique injury occurred Thursday during practice when he “felt a little something” in his left side while throwing, causing him to leave practice as a precautionary measure according to ESPN.
Darnold told reporters following the practice that he felt like he’ll be ready to go against San Francisco Saturday, a sentiment which Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald echoed when addressing reporters Friday.
“We listed him as questionable, really optimistic he’s going to be able to play,” Macdonald said Friday of his QB’s status. “Right now we’re going through all the protocols out of caution just to make sure we’re ready to go. We’ll test it out tomorrow and make the final decision. Again, we’re optimistic he’s going to play.
“If he doesn’t [play] or at some point he doesn’t, then Drew [Lock] is ready to go and that’s why Drew’s here, he’s doing a great job.”
Darnold’s backups include Lock and rookie Jalen Milroe who have attempted a combined six passes this season. Lock is the No. 2 and he started two games for Seattle in his first stint as a Seahawk in 2023. He started five games as a member of the Giants last year, throwing for 1,071 yards and six touchdowns to five interceptions while completing 59.1% of his passes.
It appears that the Seahawks are operating as their QB will play despite the sudden injury designation which put his availability into question. The 49ers are coming off a 23-19 win over the Eagles in their first playoff game last week. Seattle defeated San Francisco 13-3 the last time it was on the field in Week 18. Saturday’s winner between the NFC West rivals will take on the winner of the Bears-Rams game with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.
Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.Follow blakesilverman