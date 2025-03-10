SI

NFL World Reacts to Sam Darnold's $100.5 Million Deal With Seahawks

Karl Rasmussen

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold during NFC Practice for the Pro Bowl Games
The Seattle Seahawks have found their quarterback of the future, having agreed to a three-year contract with former Minnesota Vikings QB Sam Darnold, per multiple reports.

Darnold will collect $100.5 million over the course of the deal, including a fully-guaranteed $55 million. He will be the Seahawks replacement for Geno Smith after the deal that sent Smith from Seattle to the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

Darnold essentially parlayed a breakout season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024 into a lucrative new deal with the Seahawks this offseason. His career year last season saw him throw for 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 66.2% of his passes–– all of which represented career bests.

The NFL world had plenty to say on social media after reports of Darnold's deal with the Seahawks surfaced, with his $100.5 million contract drawing some mixed reactions from football fans.

Karl Rasmussen
