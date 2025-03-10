NFL World Reacts to Sam Darnold's $100.5 Million Deal With Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks have found their quarterback of the future, having agreed to a three-year contract with former Minnesota Vikings QB Sam Darnold, per multiple reports.
Darnold will collect $100.5 million over the course of the deal, including a fully-guaranteed $55 million. He will be the Seahawks replacement for Geno Smith after the deal that sent Smith from Seattle to the Las Vegas Raiders last week.
Darnold essentially parlayed a breakout season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024 into a lucrative new deal with the Seahawks this offseason. His career year last season saw him throw for 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 66.2% of his passes–– all of which represented career bests.
The NFL world had plenty to say on social media after reports of Darnold's deal with the Seahawks surfaced, with his $100.5 million contract drawing some mixed reactions from football fans.