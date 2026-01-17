Report: Sam Darnold Hasn’t Thrown a Single Pass Since Landing on Injury Report

Well, this isn’t what the Seahawks had in mind when they earned the NFC’s No. 1 seed and a bye through wild-card weekend.

Just hours before the No. 1 Seahawks take on the No. 6-seeded 49ers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday that Darnold has yet to throw a football since he suffered an oblique injury on Thursday. Darnold was a surprise addition to the Seahawks’ injury report Thursday after he wasn’t included on there after practices on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Darnold told reporters Thursday that he felt “a little something” in his oblique while throwing at practice and didn’t want to push it.

According to Schefter, the Seahawks believe Darnold will be able to play against San Francisco on Saturday night, but they don’t know for sure. Kickoff between the division rivals Seahawks and 49ers is set for 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Lumen Field.

“I feel like I’ll be ready to go on Saturday,” Darnold said Thursday.

Darnold has struggled a bit against San Francisco in two previous matchups this season, throwing for just 150 yards on 16-of-23 passing in a 17–13 loss in Week 1 and logging 198 yards on 20-of-26 passing in the Seahawks’ 13–3 victory in Week 18. Darnold did not throw a single touchdown or interception in those two games that bookended the Seahawks’ regular-season schedule.

Where Seahawks will turn at QB if Sam Darnold can’t play vs. 49ers

If Darnold can’t play, the Seahawks will likely turn to backup quarterback Drew Lock to start under center against San Francisco.

Lock has never appeared in a postseason game over his seven NFL seasons. As Darnold’s backup this year, Lock played a total of 38 offensive snaps over five contests and completed two of three pass attempts for 15 yards. Lock started five games for the Giants in 2024 and two for the Seahawks in ‘23 when he served as Geno Smith’s backup.

Across his seven-year NFL career, Lock is 10–18 as a starter and has thrown for 34 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.

Additionally, the Seahawks could turn to rookie third-string quarterback Jalen Milroe to take some reps. Milroe has played a total of three offensive snaps this season and ran the ball three times for four yards with a fumble—an errant pitch to running back Kenneth Walker Jr. on an option play in Week 5.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated