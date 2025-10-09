SI

Saquon Barkley Downplays Emotions of Facing Former Team Ahead of Eagles-Giants

Saquon Barkley will face the Giants for the second time since joining the Eagles.

Eva Geitheim

Saquon Barkley will face his former team, the Giants, again on Thursday.
Saquon Barkley will face his former team, the Giants, again on Thursday. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
For the second time since joining the Eagles last year, running back Saquon Barkley will return to MetLife Stadium to face his former team, the Giants. Barkley spent the first six years of his career with New York, but signed with Philadelphia in 2024 after he was unable to get an extension done with the Giants.

Though a Prime Video documentary that details Barkley's career, his frustrations during negotiations with the Giants and even shows him requesting a trade at one point will be released on the same day as Eagles–Giants, Barkley doesn't think Thursday's game will be an emotional affair.

“I think the emotions are probably gone," Barkley said ahead of the game. "I said that last year I really didn't know what to expect, but obviously being in that environment, seeing everyone back there. It’s a year removed from it now. It is what it is. I’m just focused on trying to get back on track and getting a big win."

Ahead of last year's game in New York, Barkley also said he "didn't care anymore" and didn't think the fans cared either. He was wrong about the latter, as Giants fans booed him and he saw them burning his jersey as he walked into the stadium.

Barkley instead got his own "revenge" out on the field, where he rushed for 176 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries (10.4 yards per carry) in a dominant 28–3 win. He'll look to do the same this year. Barkley and the Eagles rushing attack has gotten off to a slow start—he ranks 22nd in rushing yards and is averaging just 3.2 yards per carry—but will try to kick start the rushing game against the Giants.

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

