Saquon Barkley Had Such a Fired-Up Reaction After Eagles Teammate's First NFL TD
Saquon Barkley, man of the people.
The Philadelphia Eagles running back is having a season for the record books—literally—but he still makes sure to get hyped up for his teammates's milestones, too.
Case in point: Barkley's reaction to Eagles tight end Grant Calcaterra's touchdown vs. the Carolina Panthers, which the RB later learned was the first of Calcaterra's NFL career.
After the play, Barkley ran right over to Calcaterra in the end zone, where the pair performed a little celebratory dance and Barkely shelled out some congratulations.
"Good touchdown, man," the running back continued later on the sidelines. Calcaterra then revealed it was his first NFL tuddy, to which Barkley looked shocked. "You're such a stud, I figured it would be, like, your fifth one," he replied.
Here's a look at that interaction:
Eagles supporting Eagles; you love to see it (Although we should mention that no one was more excited about the tight end's TD than his brother Nick, who was watching the game at a Birds bar in Portland, Oregon).
Philly initially drafted Calcaterra out of SMU in 2022. In 2024, he has so far recorded 20 catches for 232 yards, and of course, one touchdown.