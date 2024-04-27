All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Rookie Christian Haynes: 'Big Geno Smith Fan!'

Christian Haynes is excited to play with the Seattle Seahawks where one of his favorite players is the starting quarterback.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Connecticut offensive lineman Christian Haynes (OL33) talks to
Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Connecticut offensive lineman Christian Haynes (OL33) talks to / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Seattle Seahawks third-round rookie Christian Haynes is seeing his dreams become a reality after being selected with the No. 81 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

But to be teammates with someone you're a fan of is the cherry on top of the sundae.

Haynes, a Maryland native, grew up watching Geno Smith, and he's excited to protect him in front of the 12s next season.

Mar 3, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Connecticut offensive lineman Christian Haynes (OL33) during the
Mar 3, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Connecticut offensive lineman Christian Haynes (OL33) during the / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

"Ah, man, the fans, that 12, it’s everything man," Haynes said. "That culture that's there—I’ve been a Seattle fan a little bit growing up. I am a big Geno fan as well. I used watch him a lot when he was at West Virginia."

Smith played at West Virginia from 2009-12, back when Haynes was a teenager. That certainly may make Smith feel old, but I'm sure that won't matter when he is protecting him from enemy pass rushers.

Haynes fills a massive need for the Seahawks after Damien Lewis walked away in free agency. Laken Tomlinson is expected to hold the fort down at right guard, but Haynes is expected to compete against 2023 draft pick Anthony Bradford for the starting left guard role.

Haynes started 49 consecutive games at UConn playing left guard, so his experience will certainly help his chances to earn playing time quickly with the Seahawks.

While the Seahawks have been quiet during the draft for the first two days, they will be more active on day three. They have five picks, including No. 102, which is the second overall pick to be announced on Saturday.

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.