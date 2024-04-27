Seattle Seahawks Rookie Christian Haynes: 'Big Geno Smith Fan!'
Seattle Seahawks third-round rookie Christian Haynes is seeing his dreams become a reality after being selected with the No. 81 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
But to be teammates with someone you're a fan of is the cherry on top of the sundae.
Haynes, a Maryland native, grew up watching Geno Smith, and he's excited to protect him in front of the 12s next season.
"Ah, man, the fans, that 12, it’s everything man," Haynes said. "That culture that's there—I’ve been a Seattle fan a little bit growing up. I am a big Geno fan as well. I used watch him a lot when he was at West Virginia."
Smith played at West Virginia from 2009-12, back when Haynes was a teenager. That certainly may make Smith feel old, but I'm sure that won't matter when he is protecting him from enemy pass rushers.
Haynes fills a massive need for the Seahawks after Damien Lewis walked away in free agency. Laken Tomlinson is expected to hold the fort down at right guard, but Haynes is expected to compete against 2023 draft pick Anthony Bradford for the starting left guard role.
Haynes started 49 consecutive games at UConn playing left guard, so his experience will certainly help his chances to earn playing time quickly with the Seahawks.
While the Seahawks have been quiet during the draft for the first two days, they will be more active on day three. They have five picks, including No. 102, which is the second overall pick to be announced on Saturday.