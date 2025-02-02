DK Metcalf trade prediction sends Seahawks star somewhere he doesn't want to go
The Seattle Seahawks are entering an offseaon filled with uncertainty. At the moment their effective cap space for the year is around $30.8 million in the red. That means just to afford their 2025 NFL draft class Seattle's front office is going to have to make some serious cuts in the coming weeks.
The most obvious moves are cutting Tyler Lockett and Dre'Mont Jones, but that would just barely get them back in the black (assuming Jones is designated a post-June 1 cut). Next up, moving on from Geno Smith would save about $31 million alone - and as long as they're starting over at quarterback there's a case to hit the reset button on the passing game entirely and prepare to rebuild around Jaxon Smith-Njigba and a younger, cheaper quarterback.
While we don't love the idea, there is a distinct possibility that the Seahawks will wind up trading DK Metcalf to another team. In a new mock draft from Jordy McElroy at Patriots Wire, the Seahawks pull the trigger and sent Metcalf to New England for a second-round pick.
"DK Metcalf is a dominant offensive weapon on the outside, and the Patriots are severely lacking in a vertical threat to keep opposing defenses honest. The Seattle Seahawks have serious cap issues entering the 2025 season, and they could be looking to move off Metcalf’s contract to fix the other trouble spots on their roster. Metcalf is still only 27 years old and in the prime of his career."
You can bet Metcalf would not be a happy camper if this scenario happens. In a recent appearance on Katie Nolan's podcast DK was asked specifically how he'd feel about getting dealt to Massachusets. Metcalf quickly threw cold water on the idea, despite saying the Patriots are a great organization.
Metcalf may not have a choice, though. Without a no-trade clause in his contract the Seahawks can send him wherever they see fit. In an ideal world they'd get more for Metcalf than the 38th overall pick, which is where New England is slotted to pick in the second round. It seems like a stretch to hope for getting a first-rounder back for DK, though. Odds are if the Seahawks do end up trading Metcalf fans wiill be disappointed with the return.
More Seahawks on SI stories
NFL insider estimates DK Metcalf’s trade value for the Seahawks
Geno Smith gets snubbed from another ranking of NFL quarterbacks
Klint Kubiak takes inspiration from the Seattle Seahawks’ biggest rival
NFL analyst doubts Geno Smith’s long-term ability with Seahawks