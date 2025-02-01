NFL insider estimates DK Metcalf trade value for Seattle Seahawks
The next time we see the Seattle Seahawks take the field their offensive personnel might look completely different than it did at the end of their 2024 season. For one thing, long-time veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett is almost certainly going to become a salary cap casualty, ending his 10-year run with the franchise that drafted him.
From there, the Seahawks will also have to rebuild their entire interior offensive line for the second straight year. We'll likely see new starters at left guard, center and right guard as well. The problem there is that they simply don't have the salary cap space to get it done.
That means we may be in for some dramatic changes to the roster to get under the cap and build enough room to finally upgade that offensive line unit. If the Seahawks were to cut starting quarterback Geno Smith and save $31 million it would only just barely get them back above zero.
One scenario we don't like to think about but can't ignore is the possibility that Seattle will decide to trade star wide receiver DK Metcalf, which could save them over $18 million if it's after June 1. So, what could they get for DK if they decide to put him on the trade block?
Tom Pelissero at NFL Network was recently a guest on Seattle Sports radio and he estimates the Seahawks could get anywhere between a first and a fourth-round pick.
NFL Network on DK Metcalf trade value
"With the other big trades that we’ve seen with wide receivers in recent years, we’ve seen everything from basically a second-round pick to a fourth-round pick... I would think DK, as young as he is, would be pushing toward the high end of that. Maybe you can even get a first-round pick for him, especially because this (year) is not a super deep group of free-agent wide receivers."
That's obviously a wide range of possibilities, which is to say the Seahawks will get what they can, depending on who they're dealing with and how desperate they are to add a star receiver like Metcalf.
Teams that have no good receivers to speak of include the New England Patriots, the Las Vegas Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts. Teams that could use another include the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders and New Orleans Saints.
If we had to pick one of those teams as the best potential trade partner we'd go with the Raiders, where there's the Pete Carroll connection and a lot of draft capital to pilfer.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Two key defenders that the Seattle Seahawks can’t afford to lose
Colts Pro Bowler named top free agent target for Seahawks in 2025
ESPN analyst emphasizes Seahawks’ biggest roster need in 2025