Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak takes inspiration from big Seahawks' rival
The Seattle Seahawks took a while to find their new offensive coordinator, but ultimately landed on one they feel very confident in with Klint Kubiak.
Kubiak, 37, spent last season as the New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator, and burst onto the scene early as the Saints scored 91 points over their first two games. They obviously came back to Earth over the rest of the season, not helped by the absurd amount of injuries they dealt with, but he still instantly became a hot offensive-coordinator candidate when the Saints opted not to retain him.
Seattle was the lucky team to land him, and once he installs his own scheme, it may end up looking very familiar.
During a radio interview with Seattle Sports, Gary Kubiak, Klint's father and a Super Bowl-winning head coach, pointed to San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shananhan as a source of inspiration for his son.
"I see a big influence from Kyle," Gary Kubiak said. "Klint was with him that year they went to the Super Bowl a couple years ago, sitting there game-planning with him every day, watching him call games. I see a huge influence from that standpoint.
"At the same time, you have to have a system in place, but then you've got to be able to branch off and do what your guys do best. So for me, it's fun to watch. He went through a lot in New Orleans last year, which is going to make him a better coach. They lost a ton of players, they had to figure out from Wednesday to Sunday how they were going to move the ball, and that makes you better in the long haul. I know Mike very well and I think he wants to run the football, and I think in the NFL if you play good defense and run the ball you've got a chance every week."
It's no surprise Klint Kubiak would take after Shanahan, seeing as he served as the 49ers' pass game coordinator in 2023. Additionally, his younger brother Klay is now the 49ers' offensive coordinator himself, which could result in an awkward family dinner around the holiday season.
That aside, Shanahan is one of the top offensive minds in the NFL today, and his influence is felt throughout the league. If the Seahawks can get a piece of that pie for themselves, it should do wonders for the offense.
