2025 NFL draft: Seahawks met with a Kam Chancellor sized safety prospect
Though it's not a need for the Seattle Seahawks, the franchise has a history of employing physical freaks at the safety position. In this year's NFL Draft, South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori might be that player.
Emmanwori is a 6-3, 225-pound safety who expects to run a 4.3 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, per Seahawks blogger Brian Nemhauser. Emmanwori has also met with Seattle, per Nemhauser, during his time at the combine.
With a strong showing in his workouts, Emmanwori could vault into the first round, which could make it tough for the Seahawks to acquire him with the No. 18 overall pick. The middle of the first round could be a reach for a position the team isn't lacking, but if he falls to them at No. 50 overall it could be a worthwhile selection.
Torrian Gray, South Carolina's defensive backs coach, also coached Seahawks legend Kam Chancellor at Virginia Tech. Gray coached Emmanwori throughout his college career, and he has a similar skillset to Chancellor, who was a force inside Seattle's "Legion of Boom" defense.
If Emmanwori is even close to the NFL player Chancellor was, he's worth the investment for any team. The size, physical tools and production in college was enough to suggest it's at least a possibility.
In 13 games last season, Emmanwori totaled 88 tackles, two pass deflections, three tackles for loss and four interceptions — two of which he returned for touchdowns. His speed and size could allow him to be an incredible run-stopping safety in the NFL, while also aiding him in coverage.
Julian Love and Coby Bryant were a quality safety duo for Seattle in 2024, but Mike Macdonald could be looking to still improve that position group. At the very least, Emmanwori would make a quality gadget defensive back in Macdonald's defense.
