Mike Macdonald reveals plan for Seahawks star DK Metcalf
After Week 7, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was third in the league in receiving yards (568) and 10th in receptions (35). He missed the next two games with an MCL sprain, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba took over Seattle's offense.
Metcalf finished with 67 catches (32nd) for 992 yards (22nd). Meanwhile, Smith-Njigba caught 100 passes for 1,130 yards — breaking out in his second NFL season.
When asked about his plan for Metcalf in 2025 at the NFL Scouting Combine, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said getting Metcalf the ball is a priority for him and new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.
"From my understanding, going into the Atlanta game, I think he was tops in the league in targets," Macdonald said of Metcalf, per Steve Bradshaw of the Fantasy Trading Room. "It’s that trend of focus we’ve got on the offense that we’re shooting for, and then to Jaxon’s credit — and DK not being 100 percent in the second, third quarter of the season — it speaks to Jaxon’s development. But we want to get the ball to DK, we want to make sure that he’s a focal point of our offense for sure.”
Macdonald previously stated Kubiak's plan for Metcalf was part of the reason he was hired to lead the offense. But rumors continue to swirl about whether the Seahawks will instead trade the 2019 second-round pick, who fell short of 1,000 receiving yards in 2024 for the third time in his six-year career.
Whether receiving the ball or not, Metcalf helps open up the passing game for Seattle with his physical presence and vertical threat. Removing him from the offense would put more pressure on Smith-Njigba and the team's other playmakers.
With uncertainties on the offensive line, removing a dynamic player would also press the front office to replace him while trying to build up Geno Smith's protection. That laundry list could grow too long for one offseason if Seattle wants to remain competitive next season.
